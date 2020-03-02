Insider Buying: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,353.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,561. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

