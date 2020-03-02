Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Chairman Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,224. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,356,000 after acquiring an additional 303,424 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

