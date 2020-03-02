Insider Buying: Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC) insider Peter Velez purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$19,875.00 ($14,095.74).

Shares of SNC stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting A$0.78 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 174,854 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.83. Sandon Capital Investments Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of A$0.98 ($0.70). The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million and a P/E ratio of -193.75.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Sandon Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,750.00%.

About Sandon Capital Investments

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publically owned investment manager. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in equity markets across the globe. It invests in various companies in natural resource sectors of the equity markets worldwide. The investments of the firm are managed by BlackRock Investment Management UK Limited.

