Insider Buying: Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) Insider Purchases 2,816 Shares of Stock

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar purchased 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$17.75 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,981.18 ($35,447.65).

SVW stock traded down A$0.17 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching A$17.40 ($12.34). 1,035,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,821. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$20.29 and its 200 day moving average is A$18.76. Seven Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$15.52 ($11.01) and a twelve month high of A$21.96 ($15.57).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

Seven Group Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

