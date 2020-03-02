Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Buys 26,303 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $662,572.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $25.14. 3,844,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

