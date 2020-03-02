Insider Buying: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Acquires 18,600 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. 122,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

