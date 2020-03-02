Insider Buying: StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Sanjai Bhonsle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BANX traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $20.97. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,417. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

