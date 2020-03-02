Insider Buying: Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) Insider Purchases 3,464,286 Shares of Stock

Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) insider John Peters purchased 3,464,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £34,642.86 ($45,570.72).

Shares of Strategic Minerals stock traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 14,830,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,000. Strategic Minerals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

