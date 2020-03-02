Insider Buying: Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Timothy J. Riddle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 94,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $589.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

