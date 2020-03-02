Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Purchases 2,667 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall acquired 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,974.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,109,862.

Marty Rendall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Marty Rendall sold 10,633 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total value of C$90,274.17.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marty Rendall sold 24,700 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total value of C$207,233.00.

Shares of CVE VIT traded down C$0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 266,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $443.50 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victoria Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Victoria Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

