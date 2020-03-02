Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 31 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $49.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,389.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,053. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,461.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,318.33. The company has a market cap of $920.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

