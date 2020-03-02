Insider Selling: American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMT stock traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $176.84 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.