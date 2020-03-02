Insider Selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 82,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $396.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.