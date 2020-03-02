Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boston Beer stock traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $363.80. 175,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $258.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.14.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.