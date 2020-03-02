Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.70, for a total transaction of C$948,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,103,541.70.

On Thursday, January 30th, Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$113.37. 1,207,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,480. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$123.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$120.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$111.41 and a 12 month high of C$127.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.88%.

Several analysts have commented on CNR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.50.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

