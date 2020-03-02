Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Sells 3,778 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $185,084.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Heald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $131,337.30.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 638,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,718. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

