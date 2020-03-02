Insider Selling: Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells 3,969 Shares of Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CI traded up $11.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,320. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Stephens raised their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

