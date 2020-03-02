Insider Selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells 886 Shares of Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) EVP Dyer Corey sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $114,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $932,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DLR traded up $10.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,312,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,621. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

