Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 3,566 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EW stock traded up $8.08 on Monday, reaching $212.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.33 and its 200 day moving average is $229.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

