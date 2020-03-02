Insider Selling: EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells 2,210 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.87. 402,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,287. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $155.30 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.08.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

