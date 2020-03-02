Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Sells 20,219 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.84. 5,568,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,521. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 384.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

