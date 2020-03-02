Insider Selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells 1,330 Shares of Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,739,000 after purchasing an additional 513,997 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

