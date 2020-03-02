Insider Selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) SVP Sells 2,143 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FULC stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. 64,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,069. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $15,559,000. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FULC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

