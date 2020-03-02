Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $771,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,564. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.34% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. ValuEngine lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

