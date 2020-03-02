Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells 14,330 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NEE traded up $9.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.86. 2,967,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,029. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.57 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

