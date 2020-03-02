Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 62,512 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $480,092.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. 209,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,098. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on NG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

