Insider Selling: Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Sells 14,547 Shares of Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $623,193.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. 411,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1,396.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.