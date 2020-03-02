Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Sells 1,728 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $17,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PBYI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. 1,570,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

