Insider Selling: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 335,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,738. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.97, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

