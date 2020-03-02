Insider Selling: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells 22,985 Shares of Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 22,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,361,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Howard Schwimmer sold 17,900 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $876,563.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. 978,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6,170.6% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 89,368 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 229,710 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

