Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRM traded up $6.36 on Monday, hitting $176.76. 7,758,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,706. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.84, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

