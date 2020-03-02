Insider Selling: Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Sells 32,227 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 27th, Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,762,680.54.

Shares of STRA stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $149.18. The company had a trading volume of 136,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,376. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.28. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $122.08 and a twelve month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 341,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

