Insider Selling: TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Sells 17,220 Shares of Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 17,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.71), for a total transaction of £218,694 ($287,679.56).

Shares of TBC Bank Group stock opened at GBX 1,294 ($17.02) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,272.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,275.26. TBC Bank Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,124 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,732 ($22.78).

TBCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

