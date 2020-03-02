Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) COO Sells 20,586 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.74. 445,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,455. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.