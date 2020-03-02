Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) VP Sells 11,690 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLD stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.74. 445,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $3,375,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

