Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTMI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 2.36. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

