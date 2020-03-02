Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,160.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $158.30 and a one year high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $766.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.77.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 250.83% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Winmark by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Winmark by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

