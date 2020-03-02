Insolar Reaches Market Capitalization of $509,662.00 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Insolar has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Insolar coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00012511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Kucoin, OKex and Bithumb. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $509,662.00 and $232,791.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 20,033,585 coins and its circulating supply is 461,255 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKex, Liqui, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Binance, Kucoin, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Coinrail and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.