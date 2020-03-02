Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Instructure worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Instructure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Instructure alerts:

In other news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INST has been the topic of several recent research reports. First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE INST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,574. Instructure Inc has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61.

Instructure Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST).

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.