Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Michael P. Spears Sells 13,627 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PODD stock traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,844. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.39 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.49.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Insulet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after acquiring an additional 760,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after acquiring an additional 328,620 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 97.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after acquiring an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2,469.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after acquiring an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.