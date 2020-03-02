INT Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $319,535.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx Korea, CoinEgg and OKEx. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.20 million and $319,535.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00482982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.67 or 0.06455224 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00064802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030146 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011351 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.