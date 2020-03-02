Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 386.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,995. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

