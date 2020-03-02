International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 685 ($9.01) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 699.21 ($9.20).

Shares of LON IAG traded down GBX 38.90 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 433.10 ($5.70). The stock had a trading volume of 19,750,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 615.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.47. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

