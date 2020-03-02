International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 620 at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 699.21 ($9.20).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 426.80 ($5.61) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 615.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

