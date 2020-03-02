International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,577 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of International Game Technology worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

International Game Technology stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

