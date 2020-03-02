International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Earnings on Monday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $369.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of -0.31. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMXI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

