Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Stake Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 183.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,660 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,996,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.