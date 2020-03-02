InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 2,771.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of InterXion worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in InterXion in the third quarter valued at $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in InterXion by 106.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,612 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InterXion by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in InterXion by 17.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in InterXion in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:INXN opened at $84.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. InterXion Holding NV has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

