Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.23. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

