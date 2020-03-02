Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Intuit worth $173,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded up $15.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.80 and a 200 day moving average of $271.66. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.03 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.95.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.